Lorry crash closes A12 and causes three miles of traffic chaos

PUBLISHED: 15:01 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 06 December 2019

A lorry and car collided on the A12 between junction 27 and 28 today.Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car and a lorry have been involved in a collision on the A12 and closed a lane whilst traffic begins to tailback for miles.

Essex Police have closed the northbound lane of the road between junction 27 and 28 by the Weston Homes Stadium whilst they deal with the incident.

The police said that the lane is closed due to the fact the air brakes on the lorry locked following the collision.

They are also advising drivers avoid the area if possible.

Traffic is building up as far back as Marks Tey.

