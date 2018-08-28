Car collides with lorry on A14

The crash happened on the A14 near Westley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A car hit the central reservation after colliding with a lorry on the A14 at Westley.

Police were called around 7.05am on Monday morning with reports of a crash heading westbound just after Bury St Edmunds, near the junction with Westley.

It is understood that a car collided with a lorry and hit the central reservation.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed no injuries have been reported.

The road was cleared by 8.15am.