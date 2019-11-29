Lorry crash closes A14 carriageway

Fire crews have been called to a car fire near the westbound carriageway of the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The A14 closed overnight after a heavy goods vehicle crashed off the road in the early hours of Friday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The eastbound carriageway between junctions 38 and 40 was closed for several hours following the incident, which happened at around 1.45am.

However, the road reopened just before 6.30am.

The condition of the driver involved in the incident is not currently known.