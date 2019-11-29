Lorry crash closes A14 carriageway
PUBLISHED: 06:28 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:28 29 November 2019
Archant
The A14 closed overnight after a heavy goods vehicle crashed off the road in the early hours of Friday morning.
You may also want to watch:
The eastbound carriageway between junctions 38 and 40 was closed for several hours following the incident, which happened at around 1.45am.
However, the road reopened just before 6.30am.
The condition of the driver involved in the incident is not currently known.
Comments have been disabled on this article.