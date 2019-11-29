E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lorry crash closes A14 carriageway

PUBLISHED: 06:28 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:28 29 November 2019

Fire crews have been called to a car fire near the westbound carriageway of the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews have been called to a car fire near the westbound carriageway of the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The A14 closed overnight after a heavy goods vehicle crashed off the road in the early hours of Friday morning.

The eastbound carriageway between junctions 38 and 40 was closed for several hours following the incident, which happened at around 1.45am.

However, the road reopened just before 6.30am.

The condition of the driver involved in the incident is not currently known.

