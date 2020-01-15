Lorry crashes into wall next to primary school

The lorry crashed into the wall near the Hadleigh Community Primary School at approximately 3.20pm on Wednesday, January 15. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A lorry has crashed into a wall near Hadleigh Community Primary school and was completely blocking the road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police were called at 3.20pm today (Wednesday, January 15) to reports that a lorry had crashed into a wall on the corner of Station Road with Benton Street.

The lorry has damaged a portion of the wall and was blocking what is a main road into Hadleigh during the school rush hour.

No injuries have been reported and police are currently still on the scene.