Lorry crashes into wall next to primary school

PUBLISHED: 16:26 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 15 January 2020

The lorry crashed into the wall near the Hadleigh Community Primary School at approximately 3.20pm on Wednesday, January 15. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The lorry crashed into the wall near the Hadleigh Community Primary School at approximately 3.20pm on Wednesday, January 15. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry has crashed into a wall near Hadleigh Community Primary school and was completely blocking the road.

Suffolk police were called at 3.20pm today (Wednesday, January 15) to reports that a lorry had crashed into a wall on the corner of Station Road with Benton Street.

The lorry has damaged a portion of the wall and was blocking what is a main road into Hadleigh during the school rush hour.

No injuries have been reported and police are currently still on the scene.

