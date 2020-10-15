Lorry ploughs into ditch off A143
PUBLISHED: 11:38 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 15 October 2020
Archant
A lorry has left the road and ploughed into a ditch near Wattisfield.
Suffolk police were called to the incident on the A143 shortly after 9.15am on Thursday.
You may also want to watch:
Two fire crews from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth stations also attended the scene.
However, the road was not closed by officers and traffic was able to pass.
The driver of the lorry did not suffer any injuries in the collision, a police spokesman said.
The spokesman also confirmed the lorry is awaiting recovery.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.