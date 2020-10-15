E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lorry ploughs into ditch off A143

PUBLISHED: 11:38 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 15 October 2020

The lorry left the A143 near Wattisfield and ploughed into a ditch Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry has left the road and ploughed into a ditch near Wattisfield.

Suffolk police were called to the incident on the A143 shortly after 9.15am on Thursday.

Two fire crews from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth stations also attended the scene.

However, the road was not closed by officers and traffic was able to pass.

The driver of the lorry did not suffer any injuries in the collision, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman also confirmed the lorry is awaiting recovery.

