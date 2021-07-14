News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road set to be closed after lorry crashes into power line on A134

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:42 PM July 14, 2021   
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A lorry has crashed into a power line at Bradfield Combust leaving the area without any electricity and the road partially blocked

Police were called at 9.10am today (July 14) to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the A134 between Chapel Road and Ixer Lane.

UK Power Networks were notified of the incident and were on the scene shortly after 10am. Traffic was able to take turns to pass.

Currently one lane is open to all traffic but the road is due to be fully closed for recovery. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said a full road closure will be put in place between Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds. 

