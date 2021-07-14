Published: 12:42 PM July 14, 2021

A lorry has crashed into a power line at Bradfield Combust, leaving the nearby area without any electricity and the road partially blocked.

Police were called at 9.10am today (July 14) to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the A134 between Chapel Road and Ixer Lane.

UK Power Networks were notified of the incident and were on the scene shortly after 10am. Traffic was able to take turns to pass.

Currently one lane is open to all traffic but the road is due to be fully closed for recovery.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said a full road closure will be put in place between Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds.