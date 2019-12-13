E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lorry driver arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after double HGV crash

PUBLISHED: 15:01 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 13 December 2019

The incident happened on the A142 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after his vehicle collided with another HGV, blocking one lane of a busy road.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed officers were called to the A142 Fordham Road, near Newmarket and the A14, at 1.05pm today (Friday, December 13) after receiving reports of a crash between two lorries.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of drinking excess alcohol in connection with the incident.

One lane of the A142 has been blocked by the lorries, with recovery efforts underway.

Police remain at the scene and traffic is building on the A142.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

