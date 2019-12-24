Lorry driver crashes while delivering Christmas turkeys
PUBLISHED: 11:19 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 24 December 2019
Archant
Police have arrested a lorry driver who crashed while delivering turkeys during the weekend before Christmas, and then allegedly tested positive for cocaine.
Suffolk police were called to the scene of the accident off the A143 by Pakenham at 12.05pm on Saturday, December 21, after reports that a lorry had gone off the road into a ditch.
A 39-year-old man from Lowestoft was arrested at approximately 12.30pm on suspicion of drug driving and careless driving after failing a roadside drug swipe.
He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre to be questioned and after providing a blood sample for further tests he was released under investigation pending further enquiries.
