E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lorry driver crashes while delivering Christmas turkeys

PUBLISHED: 11:19 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 24 December 2019

The lorry full of turkey crashed off the A143 by Pakenham on Saturday December 21. Stock Image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The lorry full of turkey crashed off the A143 by Pakenham on Saturday December 21. Stock Image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police have arrested a lorry driver who crashed while delivering turkeys during the weekend before Christmas, and then allegedly tested positive for cocaine.

Suffolk police were called to the scene of the accident off the A143 by Pakenham at 12.05pm on Saturday, December 21, after reports that a lorry had gone off the road into a ditch.

A 39-year-old man from Lowestoft was arrested at approximately 12.30pm on suspicion of drug driving and careless driving after failing a roadside drug swipe.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre to be questioned and after providing a blood sample for further tests he was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Most Read

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

North Stander: Sorry, Paul, but the criticism is justified. This is a ‘slump’, not a ‘blip’

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded at Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: No more excuses, Lambert needs to get a tune out of this squad

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

North Stander: Sorry, Paul, but the criticism is justified. This is a ‘slump’, not a ‘blip’

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded at Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: No more excuses, Lambert needs to get a tune out of this squad

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Town had conceded. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry driver crashes while delivering Christmas turkeys

The lorry full of turkey crashed off the A143 by Pakenham on Saturday December 21. Stock Image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Christmas shows the power of love – and how we can make a difference for good, says Bishop

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Five reasons behind Ipswich Town’s downturn in form

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller

Christmas port strike averted as talks continue

Strike action by Port of Felixstowe engineering workers planned for December 27 and 28 has been averted while talks continue Picture: PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

Seven quad bikes stolen during garage burglary

Seven quad bikes were stolen during a garage burglary on Lyndhurst Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists