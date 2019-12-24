Lorry driver crashes while delivering Christmas turkeys

The lorry full of turkey crashed off the A143 by Pakenham on Saturday December 21. Stock Image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police have arrested a lorry driver who crashed while delivering turkeys during the weekend before Christmas, and then allegedly tested positive for cocaine.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Numerous coffees didn't stop this driver from crashing on the #A143 #Pakenham today after working long hours delivering Xmas . Arrested for drug driving testing + for cocaine on @DrugWipeUK, careless driving & tacho offences for insufficient rest #fatal4 #takeabreak #PC1787 pic.twitter.com/Znrh9B43nI — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 21, 2019

Suffolk police were called to the scene of the accident off the A143 by Pakenham at 12.05pm on Saturday, December 21, after reports that a lorry had gone off the road into a ditch.

A 39-year-old man from Lowestoft was arrested at approximately 12.30pm on suspicion of drug driving and careless driving after failing a roadside drug swipe.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre to be questioned and after providing a blood sample for further tests he was released under investigation pending further enquiries.