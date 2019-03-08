E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lorry driver found not guilty over £4m drug haul

PUBLISHED: 12:03 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 17 October 2019

The haul was uncovered by customs officers at Harwich Container Port Picture: CARL MARSTON

The haul was uncovered by customs officers at Harwich Container Port Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

A Dutch lorry driver accused of smuggling drugs with a street value of more than £4 million into the UK through Harwich has been cleared by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Jan Van Roekel, 48, of Bergstraat, Ede, Netherlands who denied six offences of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of goods on May 19 this year.

He was found not guilty of all the offences.

During his two-day trial the court heard that six different drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy, crystal meth and cannabis resin, were found hidden behind a wooden tyre rack in Van Roekel's truck which also contained a stock car.

The court heard that the drug haul included eight kilos of ketamine with a street value of £240,000, six kilos of crystal meth with a street value of £892,000, 25 kilos of ecstasy with a street value of £1 million, 23 kilos of cocaine with a street value of £1,920,000, six kilos of cannabis with a street value of £60,000.

You may also want to watch:

Van Roekel said he had been paid 500 Euros to transport the stock car to Northampton Oval racetrack and had no knowledge of the drugs.

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Modern slavery investigators arrest Romanian man suspected of human trafficking in early morning raid

Stock image of a raid Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Woodbridge mayor defends wearing mayoral robes after protest arrest

Police remove Eamonn O'Nolan from an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest in London Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Serious injuries at Great Yarmouth harbour following ‘industrial incident’

Great Yarmouth Outer Harbour. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Lorry driver found not guilty over £4m drug haul

The haul was uncovered by customs officers at Harwich Container Port Picture: CARL MARSTON

Superstitious? The TV and post international break ‘hoodoos’ Town are looking to break at Accrington

David McGoldrick applauds the Ipswich Town fans following a 5-1 defeat in front of the Sky television cameras in 2015. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists