Lorry driver wakes to find 16 pallets stolen from trailer

The A14 near Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A sleeping lorry driver parked in a layby on the A14 woke to find 16 pallets of small electrical items stolen from his trailer.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft which took place on the A14 westbound near Newmarket sometime between yesterday at 10pm and this morning at 5am.

The driver went to sleep at 10pm and woke at 5am to discover the nearside curtain of his trailer had been cut.

In total 16 pallets of small electrical items such as hair dryers and facial hair removers were stolen in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the theft or saw any suspicious behaviour before the incident is asked to contact Mildenhall police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/68521/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org