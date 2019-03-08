Lorry drivers who got drunk on ferry are banned from road

Two lorry drivers who got drunk on a ferry crossing and were caught behind the wheel at Felixstowe docks have been banned from the road.

Hubert Florczak 33, and Daniel Kaczmarek, 34, both from Poland, were arrested by police on Wednesday after driving their HGVs a short distance at the port.

The pair appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Thursday via video link and both pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Magistrates heard how police received information around 3pm that two men had been drinking on the ferry and had got into their vehicles.

Officers conducted a roadside breath test at the docks and Florczak blew 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, while Kaczmarkek's reading was 62mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

Both men cooperated with police and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Florczak admitted to having "six or seven" beers on the ferry after meeting a colleague on the journey.

Joanna Paton, defending Florczak, said the father-of-two had been driving in England for the past 10 years.

"This was his first time on this ferry and he believed it would be longer, arriving at 11pm. Instead it was 3pm," she said.

"He thought he would have time to sober up before getting to Felixstowe.

"He is extremely angry and frustrated at himself for what happened, he said he doesn't drink and drive and has had no issues previously."

Dino Barricella, defending Kaczmarek, said the driver, also a father-of-two, had intended to park up and sleep before making a journey to Newark, Nottinghamshire, in the morning.

"He concedes he had a few beers on the ferry and drove 6ft, still in the confines of the dock area," he said.

"This is an experienced lorry driver with a clean record, who has driven a very short distance with the intention of parking up and travelling to Newark the next morning.

"He has been a lorry driver for 10 years. He thinks he will lose his job as a result of losing his licence in the UK."

Florczak, of Luciejów, central Poland, was disqualified from driving in the UK for 16 months and fined £207.

He must also pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Kaczmarkek, of Zdunska Wola, central Poland, was banned from driving in the UK for 20 months, fined £230 and ordered to pay £105 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.