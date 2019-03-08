E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lorry drivers who got drunk on ferry are banned from road

PUBLISHED: 05:30 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:46 08 November 2019

Two lorry drivers admitted drink driving after being caught at the Port of Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Two lorry drivers admitted drink driving after being caught at the Port of Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Two lorry drivers who got drunk on a ferry crossing and were caught behind the wheel at Felixstowe docks have been banned from the road.

Hubert Florczak 33, and Daniel Kaczmarek, 34, both from Poland, were arrested by police on Wednesday after driving their HGVs a short distance at the port.

The pair appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Thursday via video link and both pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Magistrates heard how police received information around 3pm that two men had been drinking on the ferry and had got into their vehicles.

Officers conducted a roadside breath test at the docks and Florczak blew 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, while Kaczmarkek's reading was 62mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

Both men cooperated with police and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Florczak admitted to having "six or seven" beers on the ferry after meeting a colleague on the journey.

Joanna Paton, defending Florczak, said the father-of-two had been driving in England for the past 10 years.

You may also want to watch:

"This was his first time on this ferry and he believed it would be longer, arriving at 11pm. Instead it was 3pm," she said.

"He thought he would have time to sober up before getting to Felixstowe.

"He is extremely angry and frustrated at himself for what happened, he said he doesn't drink and drive and has had no issues previously."

MORE: Man caught drink driving at four-and-a-half times limit

Dino Barricella, defending Kaczmarek, said the driver, also a father-of-two, had intended to park up and sleep before making a journey to Newark, Nottinghamshire, in the morning.

"He concedes he had a few beers on the ferry and drove 6ft, still in the confines of the dock area," he said.

"This is an experienced lorry driver with a clean record, who has driven a very short distance with the intention of parking up and travelling to Newark the next morning.

"He has been a lorry driver for 10 years. He thinks he will lose his job as a result of losing his licence in the UK."

Florczak, of Luciejów, central Poland, was disqualified from driving in the UK for 16 months and fined £207.

He must also pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £32.

Kaczmarkek, of Zdunska Wola, central Poland, was banned from driving in the UK for 20 months, fined £230 and ordered to pay £105 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Busy road blocked after car crashes into ditch

The A11 is partially blocked Southbound between Red Lodge and Mildenhall. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

It’s the Friday pub quiz - week 43 Do you know the colour of Superman’s pants?

Do you have Super quiz knowledge?

The Ipswich Town fringe players with points to prove and chances to take as Blues bid to end FA Cup nightmare

Janoi Donacien and Toto Nsiala are likely starters when Ipswich Town face Lincoln City this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

More cycle parking space to be freed up at Ipswich railway station amid theft fears

More secure cycle spaces are to be freed up at Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT

Family’s tribute after sudden death of ‘bubbly, gorgeous’ Kirsty, 30

Kirsty Blaxell with her sister Lisa Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists