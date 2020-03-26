Video

Road CLOSED in both directions due to vehicle fire near A12

A fire has closed the A120 in both directions near Colchester. Picture: TONY MURRAY TONY MURRAY

A lorry fire is blocking part of the A120 in both directions near Colchester.

Traffic is building on the A120 and the A12 as a result of the vehicle fire, which is blocking the eastbound carriageway near Elmstead before the A133.

A Highways England spokesman said: “The A120 is currently closed in both directions between the A12 and the A133 near Colchester due to a HGV fire.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Road users are being diverted via local routes at this time.