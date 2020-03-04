E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A14 lorry fire blocking lane and in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 13:07 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 04 March 2020

Firefighters were called to the scene about 11.41am to deal with a lorry fire near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters were called to the scene about 11.41am to deal with a lorry fire near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three fire engines have been called to a lorry fire on an A14 slip road.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of the fire on the off-slip of junction 43, westbound to Bury St Edmunds at the Tesco supermarket, at about 11.41am today.

Three fire engines attended the scene where the found the rear wheel of a lorry carrying two forklifts was alight.

Police were also called to the scene to manage traffic on the slip road.

Officers closed one lane about 12pm and it remains closed while they and firefighters remain at the scene.

A recovery vehicle will be called to move the lorry.

Traffic is slow on the slip road but the A14 remains unaffected.

