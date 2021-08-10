Lorry overturns and spills 20 tonnes of soil after crash with parked car

Published: 2:12 PM August 10, 2021

A lorry has overturned on a busy Sudbury road after a crash involving a parked car.

Police were called to the incident in Ballingdon Hill just after 11.10am today, Tuesday, August 10, after reports of crash involving a lorry and a parked Land Rover Discovery.

The lorry contained approximately 20 tonnes of soil, which has been spilt onto the road and the grass verge.

The road is currently blocked and road closures are likely to remain in place whilst recovery takes place.

The ambulance service has been called to the scene but any injuries are not yet known.