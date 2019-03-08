Partly Cloudy

Air ambulance at lorry incident on busy main road

PUBLISHED: 12:19 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 01 July 2019

The crash between a lorry and pedestrian happened about 11am on the A134, close to Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash between a lorry and pedestrian happened about 11am on the A134, close to Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

An air ambulance is at the scene of a serious road collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.

The crash, which happened on the A143 at Great Barton, happened about 11am on July 1.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed while initial investigations are carried out by Suffolk Constabulary.

The crash happened between the junction of Brand Road and Heath Lane.

Traffic is currently being diverted away from the scene.

Motorists are advised to find another route while the road is shut.

Stay with us for the latest on this story.

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

Large amounts of traffic passing through Wherstead Road in Ipswich to avoid disruption on the A14. A new road to the north of Ipswich could move this traffic around the town Picture: GREGG BROWN

55 new homes proposed for Melton site

55 new homes have been proposed for Melton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

