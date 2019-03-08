Breaking

Air ambulance at lorry incident on busy main road

The crash between a lorry and pedestrian happened about 11am on the A134, close to Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

An air ambulance is at the scene of a serious road collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash, which happened on the A143 at Great Barton, happened about 11am on July 1.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road is currently closed while initial investigations are carried out by Suffolk Constabulary.

The crash happened between the junction of Brand Road and Heath Lane.

Traffic is currently being diverted away from the scene.

Motorists are advised to find another route while the road is shut.

Stay with us for the latest on this story.