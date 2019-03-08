Delays as lorry sheds 2 tonnes of grain on country road

The lorry has shed its load of two tonnes of grain on the B1115 between Hitcham and Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police and local road sweepers are dealing with a 500m stretch of road which has been covered with 2 tonnes of grain, after a lorry shed its load in Suffolk.

Officers were called to the incident at 5.15am in the B1115, about a mile out of the village of Hitcham in Suffolk and heading east to Stowmarket.

Upon arrival at The Causeways police officers from Suffolk Constabulary discovered that a lorry had shed its load of two tonnes of grain.

The grain is now being cleaned-up by local road sweepers from the council.

Signs have been put in place by police to advise drivers of the incident and to warn them to expect delays - especially if the rain increases later this morning.