Aggregate spilt on A11 after lorry sheds load

Highways is clearing aggregate from the A11 at Red Lodge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Highways are cleaning up this evening on the A11 at Red Lodge after a lorry spilled its load.

Suffolk police were called to the road at 4.30pm after a lorry had shed its load on the carriageway.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that highways would be clearing the scene.