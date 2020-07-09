E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lorry left marooned on roundabout after A143 crash

PUBLISHED: 08:15 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:20 09 July 2020

A lorry is being recovered from a roundabout on the A143 in Ixworth. Picture: LAURENCE FRANK

A lorry is being recovered from a roundabout on the A143 in Ixworth. Picture: LAURENCE FRANK

Archant

A lorry is stuck on the top of a roundabout after coming off the A143 in Ixworth this morning.

The lorry is in the process of being recovered.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 4.50am this morning to reports a lorry had driven on to the A143 Ixworth roundabout at the junction with the A1088 near Norton.

The area is closed while recovery takes place and the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team are on the scene.

Motorists are reporting long delays in the area and Heather Laurie, aged 23, said her commute has increased from 35 minutes to an hour.

