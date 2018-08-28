Partly Cloudy

Lorry causes obstruction after misjudging bridge height

PUBLISHED: 15:07 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 06 February 2019

A lorry is unable to get underneath the bridge on Ballingdon Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A lorry is partially blocking a road in Sudbury after approaching a bridge before realising it was too low to drive under.

Police were called just after 1.40pm to reports of a lorry stuck under a bridge which is 4.7m high.

The driver had approached the bridge in Sudbury, before noticing that it would not fit underneath.

Some traffic is able to go around the lorry but it is now blocking part of Ballingdon Street in the town.

Police have been requested to assist the traffic control while the lorry reverses away from the bridge. There will be a temporary road closure in place while police help the lorry to move away from the area safely.

