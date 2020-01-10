Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge - trains suspended

Greater Anglia has suspended rail services between Ipswich and Cambridge after a lorry got stuck under a railway bridge.

The vehicle became lodged under the Saxham railway bridge between Risby and Little Saxham, near Bury St Edmunds, at approximately 7.35am today.

The bridge, in Newmarket Road, is being evaluated by Network Rail engineers who will decide if the structure is safe enough for trains to run over.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "At the moment we do not know if it is safe for trains to run, that includes both passenger trains and freight trains.

"It is a serious problem and we expect the disruption to last until 10am.

"We believe that the container of the lorry has been ripped open and unfortunately the route is blocked for now."

Several trains on the Cambridge line have been cancelled, and a bus replacement service is running between Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge.

Police have confirmed that there were no injuries and that recovery has been called for the lorry.

Passengers have been advised to check their journey before leaving.