E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge - trains suspended

PUBLISHED: 10:04 10 January 2020

A lorry is lodged under Saxham railway bridge and trains between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds are suspended. Picture: RICKY TARPLEY

A lorry is lodged under Saxham railway bridge and trains between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds are suspended. Picture: RICKY TARPLEY

Archant

Greater Anglia has suspended rail services between Ipswich and Cambridge after a lorry got stuck under a railway bridge.

The lorry got stuck under the Saxham railway bridge this morning at 7.35am and the container has ripped open. Picture: NSRAPTThe lorry got stuck under the Saxham railway bridge this morning at 7.35am and the container has ripped open. Picture: NSRAPT

The vehicle became lodged under the Saxham railway bridge between Risby and Little Saxham, near Bury St Edmunds, at approximately 7.35am today.

The bridge, in Newmarket Road, is being evaluated by Network Rail engineers who will decide if the structure is safe enough for trains to run over.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "At the moment we do not know if it is safe for trains to run, that includes both passenger trains and freight trains.

You may also want to watch:

"It is a serious problem and we expect the disruption to last until 10am.

"We believe that the container of the lorry has been ripped open and unfortunately the route is blocked for now."

Several trains on the Cambridge line have been cancelled, and a bus replacement service is running between Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge.

Police have confirmed that there were no injuries and that recovery has been called for the lorry.

Passengers have been advised to check their journey before leaving.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge – trains suspended

A lorry is lodged under Saxham railway bridge and trains between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds are suspended. Picture: RICKY TARPLEY

Rising sea levels could turn new Sizewell power station into ‘nuclear island’

A professor has warned rising sea levels could mean Sizewell becomes surrounded by water in the future Picture: MIKE PAGE

Free wedding show in Essex this weekend

Zoe & Adam, 3rd August 2014

Crash between two cars near A12 Copdock interchange

The collision happened on the A12 half a mile away from the Copdock interchange. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmers remain to be convinced as government pledges to hold line on standards

Environment secretary Theresa Villiers has sought to reassure farmers over post-Brexit trade concerns. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists