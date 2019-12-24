New year, new you - beat the Christmas bulge and get fit for 2020

Clubbercise, pilates and high intensity training (HIT) are all on the menu in the local area.

With Christmas behind us and a New Year ahead, attentions are turning to healthier lifestyles and fitness regimes. Here we look at how you can make 2020 your healthiest year yet in Suffolk.

Dawn Quantrill is your leading lady in Suffolk with the glow factor at Glow-Fit.

Dawn Quantrill is a fitness coach with Glow-Fit and runs classes in Felixstowe, Woodbridge, Rendlesham and Framlingham - she is just one of the hundreds of personal trainers, coaches, gym workers and nutritionists who will be called upon as people bid to beat the post-Christmas bulge and get fitter this new year.

Focusing on dietary needs and nutritional advice as well as a fitness programme, she says her classes offer a complete package to overhaul an unhealthy lifestyle.

She has been running classes in Suffolk since 2008 and her members successfully lose weight and get fitter each week.

Having personally benefitted from the lifestyle programme, Ms Quantrill felt compelled to train as a coach and inspire others.

There are lots of classes for you to choose from including aerobics, kettle bell training and zumba to name a few.

"I have lost almost 2st myself by following our exercise and healthy eating plan," she said.

"Because it's so simple and based on good healthy eating, I have successfully kept the weight off for the last eight years."

Nutritional advice, devised in association with the Food Doctor, includes changing the type of carbohydrates you eat, embracing good fats like olive oil and avocado and using the 80/20 rule - eating right 80% of the time but making allowances the other 20%.

Ms Quantril has five basic tips to get you started on your health journey;

1) Eat three meals a day with no unhealthy snacking

2) Aim to have - 1/2 veg, 1/4 lean protein, 1/4 starchy carbs at each meal

3) Cut out simple sugars

Dance the pounds away and have fun at the same time with a clubbercise class.

4) Ditch the alcohol for a month

5) Leave the house for half an hour and run, jog, walk or cycle

Ms Quantrill said: "Before becoming a Glow Coach I worked as the office manager to an interior design company in London.

"As a 50-something woman who still struggles with her weight, I now specialise in classes for ladies of 40 plus who, like me, want to lose a few pounds, tone up and improve their fitness in a class with other women just like them.

"If I can do it, so can you."