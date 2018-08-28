Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New exhibition to celebrate lost words of nature

PUBLISHED: 07:07 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:07 07 February 2019

Stuart Buckle gets to work creating minnow Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Stuart Buckle gets to work creating minnow Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A new exhibition in Snape Maltings is to celebrate words that have been disappearing from the Oxford Children’s Junior Dictionary.

The Lost Words, which will be hosted by the Lettering Arts Trust, will focus on 31 words that have been removed from the dictionary in recent years and will look at the images, feelings and associations have with words such as acorn, conker,adder, kingfisher, lark, fern and willow.

All of these words have been removed from the children’s dictionary in the past few years, often in favour of words associated with modern technology.

The exhibition is seen as a response to ‘The Lost Words - A Spell Book’ by Robert MacFarlane and Jackie Morris which aimed to celebrate those words.

Leading lettering artists will each be carving one of these words into stone before they are placed into a wildlife scene, accompanied by their Oxford English Dictionary entries.

Snape Nature words exhibition Picture: RACHEL EDGESnape Nature words exhibition Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Lynne Alexander, director of education & exhibitions at the Lettering Arts Trust, said, “The loss of natural words is actually quite shocking so we thought lets carve them in stone.

The Oxford University Press says that it needs to make room for new words: the likes of ‘blog’, ‘attachment’,‘smartphone’, but should we be ignoring the words that make up the magic and mystery of our natural world?

“If you don’t see, read and hear these words, in fifty years’ time, they will mean nothing.

“It is not a protest it’s just an artistic response to the loss of those words from the junior dictionary.

Otter by Iain Cotton Picture: RACHEL EDGEOtter by Iain Cotton Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“I’m so pleased with the pieces, the artists are an amazing bunch, they are just so talented.”

The trust also hopes that the new exhibition will preserve the tradition of carving which it says has “been mastered by only a few modern-day artists”.

Stuart Buckle, a letter carver from Debenham, is the only Suffolk artist taking part, his piece is on the word minnow.

“I chose the word minnow. I thought of days gone by when I was a child, dabbling about and trying to catch fish,” said Mr Buckle.

The exhibition is seen as a response to The Lost Words - A Spell Book by Robert MacFarlane and Jackie Morris Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe exhibition is seen as a response to The Lost Words - A Spell Book by Robert MacFarlane and Jackie Morris Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“The thought of these words just disappearing I find really sad. It’s important to have them at least last in stone.”

The exhibition will open its doors on March 15 at the Lettering Arts Centre.

Magpie by Louise Tiplady Picture: RACHEL EDGEMagpie by Louise Tiplady Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Warhorses, the loan conundrum and handling a cauldron of abuse - the big Ipswich Town questions ahead of Norwich clash

Luke Chambers is an injury doubt ahead of this weekend's East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road. Picture: PAGEPIX

Council gave personal data of adopted parents to children’s birth mother

Suffolk County Council's headquarters Endeavour House Picture: ARCHANT

Mystery as cordon in place after portable building fire

A cordon is in place on land off Victory Road in Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

College set for ‘full structural review’ after Ofsted reports

Easton and Otley College Campus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists