Murder investigation launched after 12-year-old boy dies following collision in Essex

A murder investigation has been launched after a 12-year-old boy died following a collision near his school.

Essex Police were called to the collision in Willingale Road, Loughton shortly after 3.20pm on Monday afternoon following a collision in which a number of pedestrians were injured.

One boy, 12, was taken to hospital but died later on.

On Monday afternoon Essex Police confirmed that it was launching a murder investigation.

"We were called just after 3.20pm this afternoon, Monday 2 December, to reports that a number of pedestrians had been involved in an incident with a silver KA on Willingale Road," said Essex Police in a statement.

"A 12-year-old local boy was taken to hospital, where he sadly died.

"A number of other casualties were reported, but none are believed to be life-changing or life-threatening. They were either treated at scene or were taken to hospital following the incident.

"These include: two 15-year-old boys, one 13-year-old boy, one 16-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman.

"We believe that all of the teenagers were pupils at Debden Park High School on Willingale Road.

"Officers from across the county are working diligently to identify the vehicle, and its driver, who failed to stop at the scene."

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Kirby of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: "This has been a truly shocking incident and my deepest sympathies are with all those involved.

"I would like to thank the many members of the public who have called us with information and spoken to our officers, as well as those who provided crucial medical assistance at the scene."