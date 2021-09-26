Louis Theroux documentary on White House Farm murder premieres tonight

Published: 5:43 PM September 26, 2021

A Louis Theroux documentary on the White House Farm killings is set to premiere tonight. Pictured: Jeremy Bamber in handcuffs, escorted by police. - Credit: PA Photo/Anglia Press Agency/Archived via SWpix.com

A new documentary from Louis Theroux on the infamous White House Farm murders is set to air tonight.

The Bambers: Murder At The Farm will be shown on Sky Crime and NOW TV at 9pm.

The documentary is one of the first projects to emerge from Theroux's newly formed production house — Mindhouse Productions.

It is a grisly four-part series that delves into the case that remains in the public eye more than three decades on.

After local police were called to a secluded Essex farmhouse on August 7, 1985, officers arrived to find the bodies of five people lying in situ — young mother Sheila Caffell, her twin sons, and both of Sheila’s parents. All of them had been shot.

A Louis Theroux documentary on the White House Farm killings is set to premiere tonight. Pictured: A smiling Jeremy Bamber leaves Maldon Police station after arrest. - Credit: PA Photo/Anglia Press Agency/Archived via SWpix.com

The incident initially appeared to be a murder-suicide carried out by Sheila following a documented period of mental instability, but new evidence emerged that pointed detectives towards Sheila’s brother, Jeremy Bamber.

“What really amazed me was how bizarre almost every version of the story is, and yet one of them, quite evidently, must be true,” said Theroux, who executive-produced the project.

“Sheila did have a history of serious mental illness and had expressed confused ideations about possibly doing physical harm to people.

“And at the same time, to believe that she did it, you’d have to believe that in her psychosis she did an almost executioner-style job — every one of the bullets, there were 20-something shots, hit its target.”

After being convicted for all five murders, Bamber was sentenced to life in a maximum security prison.

But Bamber continues to claim he is innocent, and has spent the past 35 years fighting to overturn the verdict.

Now, Theroux's documentary will use never-before-heard tapes, the story has been brought to life using first-hand testimony and evidential footage.

“There are various strange, anomalous factors that mean there are these two camps: the people who believe passionately that he (Bamber) did it, and the people who believe passionately that he didn’t do it,” Theroux said.

The Bambers: Murder At The Farm premieres on Sky Crime and NOW on September 26 at 9pm.