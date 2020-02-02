E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk scaffolder in Love Island 'keeping cards close to his chest'

PUBLISHED: 12:38 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 04 February 2020

Ched Uzor entered the Love Island villa in last night's episode. Picture: ITV Plc/Anika Molnar

Ched Uzor entered the Love Island villa in last night's episode. Picture: ITV Plc/Anika Molnar

Anika Molnar/ITV

Love Island saw the return of the Casa Amor villa in last night's episode - but who does new boy Ched Uzor from Suffolk have his eyes on?

The 23-year-old from Bury St Edmunds is one of six new boys hoping to cause a stir in the Love Island villa and catch the attention of one of the original girls to secure his place on the hit ITV show.

More: Meet the Suffolk scaffolder heading into Love Island

Ched graduated from the University of Suffolk in October 2019 with a qualification in business management, after studying at the West Suffolk College campus and now frequently works out at the Abbeycroft Leisure centre in Bury St Edmunds.

In last night's episode, which is shot in South Africa, Ched Uzor was seen chatting to Paige, Siânnise and Rebecca with new boys Jordan and Biggs - with the group joking that Ched is "keeping his cards close to his big chest".

In his video tape on the sixth series of the hit ITV show, where men and women couple-up to avoid being sent home and battle to win a cash prize, Ched said: "I normally go for brunette girls, with a nice bum and nice legs.

"I wouldn't say I'm cocky, but I'm confident.

"If you like me better than your man already then you're coming home with me baby."

In last night's episode the Love Island villa competed against those in Casa Amor in a cocktail challenge in order to win a party.

Contestants had to move the contents of four cocktails in a line using only their mouths to pass on the drink, which included milk, cherries and ice.

Meanwhile, Jess Gale, who entered the villa with her identical twin Eve who was dumped from the Island, mentioned the Suffolk scaffolder's name in her top three boys that she liked the look of.

She said she is interested in getting to know Ched, alongside new boys Biggs and Jordan.

But it seems as though Ched may have his eyes on Geordie newbie Rebecca, who was saved by her fellow islanders in a shock dumping on Sunday evening's show - where original girl Sophie and new boy Wallace were voted out.

Tune into Love Island at 9pm tonight on ITV2 to see who Ched makes a move on as he settles into the villa life.

