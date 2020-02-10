E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk's Ched saved by the public to stay in Love Island villa

PUBLISHED: 12:11 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 11 February 2020

Jess and Ched were saved by the public, while Naz and Eva were voted off of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Jess and Ched were saved by the public, while Naz and Eva were voted off of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Archant

Four people left the Love Island villa in last night's show, with Suffolk scaffolder Ched Uzor and his partner Jess Gale narrowly avoiding being dumped by viewers.

Jess and Ched were saved by the public, while Jordan and Rebecca and Naz and Eva were voted off of Love Island. Picture: ITVJess and Ched were saved by the public, while Jordan and Rebecca and Naz and Eva were voted off of Love Island. Picture: ITV

After more than a week in the Cape Town villa, 23-year-old Ched from Bury St Edmunds was nearly booted off the show after the public was asked to vote for their favourite couple.

In Monday night's episode, Ched and Jess were one of the three couples who received the least votes - alongside newly formed pairs Jordan and Rebecca and Naz and Eva.

In a shock double dumping both the later couples were forced to pack their suitcases and exit the villa immediately, leaving Suffolk star Ched breathing a sigh of relief as his Love Island journey continues.

The Bury St Edmunds fitness fanatic was chosen by identical twin Jess in Thursday night's recoupling, after the villa's original boys were sent off to Casa Amor and five new faces were brought in.

More: Cupid strikes for Suffolk's Ched as he 'couples up' on Love Island

It's been an exciting few days for the former University of Suffolk student, who became a social media meme overnight for his inability to get his words out when trying to chat up Jess.

His flirting attempt even got a mention from Piers Morgan on This Morning Britain.

Ched also enjoyed a villa party on Sunday night's episode, where Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul treated the contestants to some of his biggest tunes including his new song Calling On Me.

Tune into ITV2 at 9pm tonight to see Ched's reaction to being saved by the public.

