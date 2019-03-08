Love Island star Molly-Mae at Sudbury club

Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island Picture: ITV

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague is to appear at Sudbury's Infinity nightclub next month.

Infinity in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Infinity in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Molly-Mae will be at the East Street club on Saturday August 10 where she will talk about her time on the island in the hit ITV reality show and, in the words of the club on its Facebook page, "show you how to party like a true Love Islander!"

Molly-Mae is a 20-year-old social media influencer from Hertfordshire who before arriving on Love Island had more than 150,000 followers on her Instagram account @mollymaehague.

Since joing the show as a new arrival she has paired up with Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Her Infinity appearance is expected to be a sell-out and admission is by ticket only.

For more details contact Infinity via WhatsApp, call or text 07763 207 598, of message the club via its Facebook page.