Cloudy

Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Love Island star Molly-Mae at Sudbury club

PUBLISHED: 17:01 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 09 July 2019

Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island Picture: ITV

Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island Picture: ITV

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague is to appear at Sudbury's Infinity nightclub next month.

Infinity in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPSInfinity in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Molly-Mae will be at the East Street club on Saturday August 10 where she will talk about her time on the island in the hit ITV reality show and, in the words of the club on its Facebook page, "show you how to party like a true Love Islander!"

You may also want to watch:

Molly-Mae is a 20-year-old social media influencer from Hertfordshire who before arriving on Love Island had more than 150,000 followers on her Instagram account @mollymaehague.

Since joing the show as a new arrival she has paired up with Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Her Infinity appearance is expected to be a sell-out and admission is by ticket only.

For more details contact Infinity via WhatsApp, call or text 07763 207 598, of message the club via its Facebook page.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘If you don’t want to be here don’t come... I’m not losing any sleep’ - Lambert on missing out on Mayor

Paul Lambert is 'not losing any sleep' after missing out on Danny Mayor. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Danger to public’ jailed for ‘nightmare’ attack in vulnerable man’s home

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Should SATs be scrapped? Parents reignite debate on KS2 results day

Suffolk and Essex parents have added their views to the debate about SATs tests, as KS2 results are out Picture: DIEGO CERVO/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘This is only the start’ – Town star Huws ‘proud’ after making long-awaited return

Emyr Huws in action during the Paderborn friendly Picture: ROSS HALLS

Virral at the double as Baby Blues start pre-season with a big win over Brighton

Allan Viral celebrating his second goal against Brighton in Ipswich Town U18's 5-0 win over Brighton Picture: ROSS HALLS

Love Island star Molly-Mae at Sudbury club

Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island Picture: ITV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists