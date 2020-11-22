‘It is OK to find things tough’ - Love Island stars join in mental health awareness week at college

Love Island star Ched Uzor took part in online talks for West Suffolk College's mental health awareness week Picture: SUPPLIED BY CHED UZOR SUPPLIED BY CHED UZOR

Two former Love Island stars took part in online events for a mental health awareness week in Suffolk.

Former Love Island star Dr Alex George gave a talk on mental health awareness at the West Suffolk College online event Picture: www.thefound.co.uk Former Love Island star Dr Alex George gave a talk on mental health awareness at the West Suffolk College online event Picture: www.thefound.co.uk

Dr Alex George, who appeared in the show in 2018, and 2020 contestant Ched Uzor were joined by presenter and DJ Rio Fredrika and a host of other guests.

The events, hosted by West Suffolk College, aimed to offer help and support to students and staff.

Ched, of Bury St Edmunds, did a Q&A session. He said: “I was excited to be part of this, as everyone needs to understand how important it is to look after your mental health. There is always someone you can talk to.”

Dr Alex George gave a talk at the event, and said: “We all have mental health, and therefore everyone deserves the knowledge and understanding of how to look after it.

DJ Rio Fredrika took part in the online talks for West Suffolk College's mental health awareness week Picture: SUPPLIED BY MONEY MANAGEMENT DJ Rio Fredrika took part in the online talks for West Suffolk College's mental health awareness week Picture: SUPPLIED BY MONEY MANAGEMENT

“To do this we need to normalise the conversation and help people feel comfortable around the topic. I believe the best route to this is through education.

“It is great to see events like this which will only help improve the situation around mental health.”

He also had a message for those struggling with lockdown. He said, “It is OK to find things tough. This has been hard on everyone. There aren’t many who would say it has been an easy few months.

“Focus on self-care, don’t be too hard on yourselves and reach out if you are struggling.”

Rio Fredrika, a DJ with Capital FM, said:“I suffered from an eating disorder for 10 years and thought I was never going to shift it. Luckily, I managed to get out of that cycle.

“I would never wish that time on anyone, so I want to do all I can to share my story to help others. My overall message to others is to be hopeful, curious and kind – and have an open mind in relation to different aspects of life that can help you better yourself.”

Organiser Mike Opukah, a business lecturer and wellbeing ambassador at the college, said: “We started this last year and the event has grown. From my point of view, we need to make our students and staff feel that they can talk freely about mental health issues.

Dr Beth Mosley of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: SUPPLIED BY DR BETH MOSLEY Dr Beth Mosley of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: SUPPLIED BY DR BETH MOSLEY

“We also celebrated some of the great work that is happening in this region by charities and volunteers. This year the theme is ‘be kind to each other’.

“Covid-19 has affected us all in different ways – so we promoted the message that we will get through this together if we all look out for each other.”

“I’d like to thank the wellbeing ambassadors, Natasia Scott-Opukah from the early years department at West Suffolk College, Andrew Wheeler from Place 21, Rosie Jenkins from NEACO and all of our contributors for their support.

Dr Beth Mosley, of the schools and psychology team for the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), also spoke at the event.

She said, “Never before has physical and mental health been of such national interest. We all have mental health and learning how to promote it is critical to enabling young people to build in positive habits, and understand and make sense of some of the ways they might be feeling.”

• To see the videos, visit the West Suffolk College website.

• If you need mental health advice, call Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s free 24-hour helpline on 0808 1963494.