Published: 2:14 PM July 19, 2021

Toby Aromolaran has faced death threats while in the villa - Credit: PA

The family of Essex Love Island star Toby Aromolaran have condemned the death threats and vile abuse the contestant has been faced with since entering the villa.

Mr Aromolaran is currently appearing in the ITV2 show and is 'coupled up' with Chloe Morris, having previously been paired with fellow Essex islander Kaz Kwami.

However, the islander has faced serious threats since he kissed Ms Morris while still with Ms Kwami.

His family spoke out on social media condemning the abuse he had faced and sharing an example of the threats he had been sent in which he was told to die.

"Since last night’s episode there has been a lot of negative comments and messages to not just Toby but other people in the villa," said Mr Aromolaran's family, as reported in the Mirror.

"Here is just an example. It’s a real shame, what happened to #BeNice."

It's not the first time this series that concerns had been raised about abuse towards contestants after Ms Morris' family also raised concerns about how she had been treated online.