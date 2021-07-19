Love Island contestant's family reveal death threats made against reality star
- Credit: PA
The family of Essex Love Island star Toby Aromolaran have condemned the death threats and vile abuse the contestant has been faced with since entering the villa.
Mr Aromolaran is currently appearing in the ITV2 show and is 'coupled up' with Chloe Morris, having previously been paired with fellow Essex islander Kaz Kwami.
However, the islander has faced serious threats since he kissed Ms Morris while still with Ms Kwami.
His family spoke out on social media condemning the abuse he had faced and sharing an example of the threats he had been sent in which he was told to die.
"Since last night’s episode there has been a lot of negative comments and messages to not just Toby but other people in the villa," said Mr Aromolaran's family, as reported in the Mirror.
"Here is just an example. It’s a real shame, what happened to #BeNice."
It's not the first time this series that concerns had been raised about abuse towards contestants after Ms Morris' family also raised concerns about how she had been treated online.
Most Read
- 1 'I'm not ready to let her go' - Funeral planned for Ipswich mum who died after giving birth
- 2 Watch Town midfielder Evans' superb free-kick goal at Fulham
- 3 'We will deliver a Portman Road to be proud of' - Ashton's vow to improve home of Blues
- 4 Look inside the most expensive home on the market in Suffolk
- 5 What Covid rules are changing from July 19?
- 6 What to do if you get 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app
- 7 Suffolk town set for new restaurant and takeaway
- 8 Work starts on first phase of 150-home estate in village
- 9 Greene King shuts 33 pubs as staff hit by 'pingdemic'
- 10 'Five years of ups and downs' - Striker's thanks to Town after joining new club