'Keen-eyed' delivery driver alerts police to house fire

Published: 5:30 AM February 13, 2021

A "keen-eyed" delivery driver who spotted smoke coming from a Great Cornard house helped prevent further damage in a house fire, police have said.

Sudbury and Haverhill Police wrote on their Facebook page that the driver "made a passing police patrol aware of smoke coming out of a house".

Suffolk Fire and Rescue attended the incident in Lower Reeve, Great Cornard at 3.09pm on Friday, February 12, forcing entry into the house and preventing further damage.

Firefighters called a stop to the incident at 3.44pm and roads closed while emergency services dealt with the incident were later reopened.