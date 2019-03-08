Technical fault closes bridge for second time in a week

The A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft was stuck in the upright position and closed in both directions following a technical fault on Thursday Picture: Lowestoft Central Archant

The Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft is closed in both directions this morning, the second time in a week, following a technical fault.

Highways England reported on Twitter this morning that they were working to fix the issue as soon as possibly but that there was no time frame for it re-opening at this time.

It's the second time that the bridge has closed in a week, following technical issues.

A diversion route had to be put in place on Thursday after hydraulics problems meant that Highways England engineers were unable to lower the bridge.

It remained closed all of Thursday morning, finally opening just before 3pm.