'Bright and intelligent boy' died from overdose in flat

A young man from Lowestoft died as a result of an accidental overdose, an inquest has heard.

Ford Elliston, 23, was found dead in his Lowestoft flat on the evening of Friday August 9, 2019.

His father, Stephen Elliston, said: "He was a bright boy and intelligent boy, despite what he's done here."

Mr Elliston was described by his father as a "bright and intelligent boy" at the inquest at Suffolk Coroner's court yesterday.

It was his sister, May Elliston, who went to visit the flat in Lyndhurst Road after Molly Diwell, his girlfriend, had called her with concerns for his welfare.

His family said that he had been taking recreational drugs from the age of 16 and had already suffered one overdose, as well as taking prescription medication for his mental health.

In a statement from his sister, Suffolk Coroner's court heard that Mr Elliston suffered anxiety and depression throughout his life and had always struggled to maintain friendships and relationships.

He 'didn't see the point' of them and felt very self conscious around other people, feeling more comfortable alone.

The cause of death was found to be an accidental overdose.