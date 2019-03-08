Two jailed for over two years for stealing goods from home

Two men have been jailed for over two years after stealing goods from a home in Lowestoft.

Douglas Gibson has been jailed for burglaries carried out in Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Adam Bone, 28 of Normanhurst Close and Douglas Gibson, 35 of London Road South, both appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, September 27 where they were sentenced.

The burglary took place on Wednesday, August 28 at around 6pm in a flat in Victoria Terrace.

The property was broken into and a number of items, including a tv, dvds and medication were taken.

Bone and Gibson were charged on Friday, August 30 in connection with the incident.

Between being arrest and sentenced Bone chose to work with Suffolk police's operation converter team and admited a further offence.

On Tuesday, July 23 , between 8.14pm and 8.21pm, food and drink were taken from Norwich Road Stores, in Norwich Road, Lowestoft.

Bone and Douglas were sentenced to 876 days each and ordered to pay a victim surcharg of £181.

Bone will also serve an additional 42 days for breaching a suspended sentence which will be served consecutively.