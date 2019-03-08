E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two jailed for over two years for stealing goods from home

PUBLISHED: 19:52 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:52 02 October 2019

Adam Bone worked with Suffolk police between his arrest and sentencing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Adam Bone worked with Suffolk police between his arrest and sentencing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Two men have been jailed for over two years after stealing goods from a home in Lowestoft.

Douglas Gibson has been jailed for burglaries carried out in Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYDouglas Gibson has been jailed for burglaries carried out in Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Adam Bone, 28 of Normanhurst Close and Douglas Gibson, 35 of London Road South, both appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, September 27 where they were sentenced.

The burglary took place on Wednesday, August 28 at around 6pm in a flat in Victoria Terrace.

The property was broken into and a number of items, including a tv, dvds and medication were taken.

You may also want to watch:

Bone and Gibson were charged on Friday, August 30 in connection with the incident.

Between being arrest and sentenced Bone chose to work with Suffolk police's operation converter team and admited a further offence.

On Tuesday, July 23 , between 8.14pm and 8.21pm, food and drink were taken from Norwich Road Stores, in Norwich Road, Lowestoft.

Bone and Douglas were sentenced to 876 days each and ordered to pay a victim surcharg of £181.

Bone will also serve an additional 42 days for breaching a suspended sentence which will be served consecutively.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Slimming World and Weight Watchers friendly meals on offer at new ‘healthier’ takeaway

The team at Simply Spuds Picture: Simply Spuds

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Slimming World and Weight Watchers friendly meals on offer at new ‘healthier’ takeaway

The team at Simply Spuds Picture: Simply Spuds

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She spoke from the heart’ - Ipswich MP praises ‘powerful’ Theresa May speech on domestic abuse

Sandy Martin MP Picture: NK Photography.co.uk

Chocs away as Olwyn celebrates her 100th birthday

Carer Emily Hill with Olwyn Hopkins, who celebrated her 100th birthday with a flight in a glider plane, to show people can be

Mum who tragically lost twins raises money for Ipswich baby unit

Jodie pictured with her husband David, sadly lost their twins in September 2019. Picture: JODIE MARKS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists