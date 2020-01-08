Gallery

New Year, new home: What can you buy in Suffolk in 2020?

How much will this five-beddroom country home in Nacton village set you back? Picture: FINE AND COUNTRY Archant

First-time buyers, searching for a family home, or something a little bigger? We take a look at homes you can buy right now in Bury St Edmunds, Lowestoft, Ipswich and Woodbridge.

You can get a three-bedroom teraced home in Rushmere Road, Ipswich, with an offer of £250,000 and above Picture: PALMER AND PARTNERS You can get a three-bedroom teraced home in Rushmere Road, Ipswich, with an offer of £250,000 and above Picture: PALMER AND PARTNERS

First home in Ipswich: Rushmere Road, three-bedroom house, £250,000

The well-connected terraced home comes with a newly fitted kitchen and bathroom as well as two reception rooms. It also has parking for up to four cars, including the space in the detached garage, so has plenty of room for those looking for space for their motors. There is good news for those with a young family as the house falls within the catchment of Copleston School. You can view this property on Palmer and Partners' website.

Family home in Ipswich: Henley Road, Ipswich, four-bedroom house, £450,000

This four-bedroom detached home in Henley Road in Ipswich is accepting offers of £425,000 and above Picture: PALMER AND PARTNERS This four-bedroom detached home in Henley Road in Ipswich is accepting offers of £425,000 and above Picture: PALMER AND PARTNERS

The detached house already has a two-storey extension at the rear of the property, making the most of the space by adding a dining area downstairs and study on the first floor. The master bedroom benefits from a bay window and in addition to the family bathroom there is an en-suite in another bedroom. There is privacy at the front of the home with a retaining wall and tall hedge, as well as a large east-facing garden at the back. You can view this property on Palmer and Partners' website.

Something bigger near Ipswich: Pin Mill Road, Chelmondiston, three-bedroom cottage, £650,000

This cottage in Pin Mill has three bedrooms and a large garden - and is currently on the market for £650,000 Picture: JACKSON-STOPS This cottage in Pin Mill has three bedrooms and a large garden - and is currently on the market for £650,000 Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

A Georgian former fishermans' cottage close to the River Orwell, the new owners would also get to enjoy the large garden, with stream running through it, at the front and the rear of the property. The spacious living room has an adjoining study which could be used as a fourth bedroom. There is also ample space in external storage space and a utility room on the grounds of the cottage. You can view this property on Jackson-Stops' website.

First home in Bury St Edmunds: Long Brackland, two-bedroom flat, £249,999

The 2-bedroom flat in 50, Long Brackland, Bury St Edmunds, is on sale for £249,999 Picture: LACY SCOTT & KNIGHT The 2-bedroom flat in 50, Long Brackland, Bury St Edmunds, is on sale for £249,999 Picture: LACY SCOTT & KNIGHT

One of five flats in the development in 50, Long Brackland, the first floor flat is close to the A14 and train station, ideal for commuters or those working in the town. The modern kitchen and bathroom are finished to a high standard and every home in the block has its own private parking space in the gated car park. You can view this property on Lacy, Scott and Knight's website.

Family home near Bury St Edmunds: Woodcrofts Close, Brockley, four-bedroom house, £495,000

This four-bedroom detatched Brockley home with double garage is �495,000 Picture: DAVID BURR This four-bedroom detatched Brockley home with double garage is �495,000 Picture: DAVID BURR

Ideal for a big and busy family, the detached home in the village of Brockley has two reception rooms and two bathrooms, as well as a third downstairs toilet. The large kitchen features an island and leads into the breakfast room in the single-floor extension. The rear of the house also has a large patio and lawn garden. You can view this property on David Burr's website.

Something bigger near Bury St Edmunds: The Street, Barnham, four-bedroom country home, £675,000

Ye Olde House, a four-bedroom house in Barnham, near Bury St Edmunds, is on the market for £675,000 Picture: DAVID BURR Ye Olde House, a four-bedroom house in Barnham, near Bury St Edmunds, is on the market for £675,000 Picture: DAVID BURR

The 16th century 'Ye Olde House' has a grand gravel drive through the gardens surrounding the property, with the front door leading into a room currently designated as a 'banquet hall'. Original exposed timber beams are in place throughout the property, from the kitchen to the fourth bedroom in the converted loft. Most importantly, there is a wine cellar. You can view this property on David Burr's website.

First home near Lowestoft: Highland Way, Oulton Broad, two-bedroom bungalow, £170,000

Aldreds is asking for offers on this two-bedroom home in Highland Way, Oulton Broad, in excess of £170,000 Picture: ALDREDS Aldreds is asking for offers on this two-bedroom home in Highland Way, Oulton Broad, in excess of £170,000 Picture: ALDREDS

The bungalow comes with a driveway big enough for two cars and modern fixtures and fittings throughout. Only a short drive to Lowestoft and easy access to a train station, the property is an ideal first step onto the housing ladder. The kitchen/living space has double doors opening onto a large and well-maintained garden. You can view this property on Aldreds' website.

Family home near Lowestoft: Cory Drive, Oulton Broad, five-bedroom house, £325,00

This five-bedroom home in Cory Drive, Oulton Broad, is on the market for £325,000 Picture: ALDREDS This five-bedroom home in Cory Drive, Oulton Broad, is on the market for £325,000 Picture: ALDREDS

This huge detached home, complete with driveway and garage, is within walking distance of the train station. Ideal for a big family, there is a large kitcken/dining room, bathroom, en suite and downstairs toilet, along with utility room. You can view this property on Aldreds' website.

Something bigger near Lowestoft: Hall Lane, Blundeston, four-bedroom house, £550,000

For £550,000 you could get this four-bedroom home in Hall Lane, Blundeston - complete with billiards room Picture: ALDREDS For £550,000 you could get this four-bedroom home in Hall Lane, Blundeston - complete with billiards room Picture: ALDREDS

A grand home with space for up to 10 cars on the drive, this detached property has large living spaces and kitchen, with space for a range cooker or Aga. The detached garage is currently used as a billiards room but could be repurposed for any past time, and the large lawn garden also comes with a covered seating space on a patio for all weathers. You can view this property on Aldreds' website.

First home in Woodbridge: Castle Street, two-bedroom cottage, £325,000

This two-bedroom semi-detached home in Castle Street, Woodbridge, has a guide price of £325,000 Picture: FINE AND COUNTRY This two-bedroom semi-detached home in Castle Street, Woodbridge, has a guide price of £325,000 Picture: FINE AND COUNTRY

The semi-detached property is within walking distance of Woodbridge's picturesque waterfront. Double glazed at the front, the property has a living room, kitchen and downstairs bathroom, leading up to both bedrooms on the first floor. The paved garden is on two levels, rising from the back door to the patio and seating area. You can view this property on Fine and Country's website.

Family home near Woodbridge: The Street, Newbourne, four-bedroom house, £585,000

In The Street, in Newbourne, you can find a four-bedroom detached home with a large garden - and a guide price of £585,000 Picture: FINE AND COUNTRY In The Street, in Newbourne, you can find a four-bedroom detached home with a large garden - and a guide price of £585,000 Picture: FINE AND COUNTRY

The period home, dating back to 1830, is a large detached property, complete with stream running through the rear garden. An impressive dining room and living room are ideal for a large family or those regularly entertaining. The grand kitchen has access to the garage and first-floor annex to the fourth bedroom. You can view this property on Fine and Country's website.

Something bigger near Ipswich and Woodbridge: Felixstowe Road, Nacton, five-bedroom country home, £900,000

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in the village of Nacton is accepting offers of £900,000 and above Picture: FINE AND COUNTRY This five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in the village of Nacton is accepting offers of £900,000 and above Picture: FINE AND COUNTRY

Visitors are greeted by a large split staircase when they come through the original front door, with the kitchen and dining room to their left and drawing room, sitting room and office to their right. Double doors throughout the ground floor open out onto the impressive grounds. Upstairs, three of the five bedrooms have en-suites, with a bathroom in between the last two rooms. You can view this property on Fine and Country's website.