Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was punched in the face by a man.

The 16-year-old girl was assaulted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station about 8.15pm on Saturday, October 20, before the man fled the scene.

After receiving reports of an assault in the Station Square area of Lowestoft, a police spokesman said: “The victim, a 16-year-old teenage girl, was punched in the face by a male who then fled the scene in the direction of Pier Terrace.

“No serious injuries were caused.”

With a witness appeal launched on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, a spokesman added: “Did you see anything?

“Anyone who may have seen the incident or saw any suspicious activity should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/60772/18.”

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

