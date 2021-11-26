Street to be decorated with Christmas decorations for Children's charity
- Credit: EACH
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in an aptly-named Lowestoft street.
Residents of Christmas Lane are showing their community spirit by joining forces to decorate and illuminate their houses in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).
The Christmas lights will be turned on during a big 'switch on' event in early December where they will then be on from 4.15pm to 10pm every night, to help spread the festive cheer and raise vital funds for EACH.
Denise Bretton, one of the residents, said: “We’re very proud of our Christmas display.
“It’s been happening for years and more and more people seem to come along every time.
“However, this is the first year we’ve raised money and when we floated the idea among residents, everyone was keen to support EACH.
“We all agreed we wanted to support a local charity and one that benefits children, especially at this magical time of year.
“It’s a special cause and we want to raise as much as possible, by working together to make Christmas that little bit better and more bearable for children, young people and families being supported across East Anglia.
“We go to a lot of effort and spend a lot of money, but it’s all worth it if people enjoy our display and give generously, knowing what they donate makes a difference.”
Denise admits herself and others get “carried away” with their displays, which feature thousands of twinkling lights and everything from stars and bells to snowmen and Santas.
Fourteen households are participating and it takes hours for the displays to be completed.
Laura Southcott, EACH Fundraising Assistant for Norfolk, said: “This sounds so special and it’s an extremely kind gesture from the people of Christmas Lane.
“We hope people enjoy the illuminations while knowing the money they donate will help us provide care and support for children and young people with life-threatening conditions, and their families, right across Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.”