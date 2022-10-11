Suffolk dancer who worked with Black Eyed Peas to star in Netflix show

A Suffolk woman's dancing career has taken her to new heights as she prepares to star in a Netflix show after working with the Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris.

Charlotte Hawthorne, who grew up in Lowestoft, has performed as a dancer for some of the biggest music stars in the world, but later this year, will appear in a new Netflix show called Dance 100.

The 24-year-old has been a backing dancer in numerous music videos, including Calvin Harris' award-winning single 'Giant', Little Mix and Stormzy's song 'Power' and Anne Marie's '2002'.

Charlotte (right) in the Music video for Power by Little Mix featuring Stormzy (centre) - Credit: Charlotte Hawthorne

She has also appeared on stage, dancing for the Black Eyed Peas before the 2017 UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff, with Camilla Cabello at the Europe Music Awards, with HRVY for his UK festival tour, and The Vamps for their arena tour.

Charlotte started dancing seriously when she was 11, dancing up to five-times a week, including dancing at Pineapple Dance Studios in London every Sunday.

She moved out of Suffolk when she was 16, and at her first big gig, the music video director asked Charlotte to perform in more music videos.

Charlotte Hawthorne before the NTA's performing with HRVY. - Credit: Charlotte Hawthorne

She said: "It is really cool, I have performed all over the world in the most interesting places.

"I have performed in Lebanon and Abu Dhabi for a month on a job, and had so many cool experiences.

"It has been a crazy journey.

"My favourite job was working with the Black Eyed Peas, we got given headphones each by Will.I.Am, and they were speaking to us for ages.

Charlotte performing with HRVY on stage - Credit: Charlotte Hawthorne

"As backing dancers, it was nice to get that special treatment of someone that you respect, and tell us we are amazing."

Charlotte has also worked on 'Alan Carr's Chatty Man' and for Ted Baker, and currently has her own dance class at Pineapple Dance Studios, the place she trained when she was a teenager.

She continued: "To come from a small town comparatively, and going through what I have with just my mum and moving at 16, it has really helped me as an individually and build relationships."

Charlotte Hawthorne - Credit: Charlotte Hawthorne

Thanks to the Netflix show, an agency in LA has signed the Brit, meaning she will move out there next year.

Dance 100 is due to come out in December on Netflix.

Charlotte Hawthorne - Credit: Charlotte Hawthorne



