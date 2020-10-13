Six-figure revamp of Suffolk seaside landmark secures planning permission

The revamp of East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft has secured planning permission by East Suffolk Council. Picture: NICK BUTCHER Archant © 2017

Planning permission for a six figure revamp of one of Lowestoft’s most prominent seafront landmarks has been unanimously approved.

Peter Byatt from East Suffolk Council said the East Point Pavilion revamp would blend in well with other regeneration projects along Lowestoft seafront. Picture: MAXINE CLARKE Peter Byatt from East Suffolk Council said the East Point Pavilion revamp would blend in well with other regeneration projects along Lowestoft seafront. Picture: MAXINE CLARKE

East Suffolk Council’s planning north committee on Tuesday evening gave the go ahead for work to restore the East Point Pavilion to get underway.

That includes work to reconfigure the inside, insert sliding doors, extensions and new louvres and vents.

The project was selected by the authority as one of its priority regeneration projects in the town, with £720,000 from the government’s Towns Fund being pumped into its restoration.

It will be used as a community and pop-up business space, and already has cabinet backing for work to begin.

Lowestoft councillor Peter Byatt said: “I would have hated to see it torn down.

“If we can squeeze another 20 years out of it with the support of East Suffolk Council then let’s do that.

“I am totally in support of doing this with this building and looking forward to the development blending in with the rest of the things happening along the waterfront.”

The building is owned by the council itself, and according to the authority represents a “good design that will improve the functionality of the building whilst preserving the character and appearance of the South Lowestoft Conservation Area.”

The structure opened in May 1993 housing a tourist information point and children’s play area among other things, but effectively ceased operating in April 2016 in the main, with only a small portion now used for cafe space.

The project must be delivered by March next year in order to satisfy the government’s criteria for the Towns Fund cash.

The Towns Fund is a £3.6billion pot set up for investing in key economic projects across 100 towns in the UK.

The £750,000 given to East Suffolk Council is an initial grant – with the remaining £30,000 of that being spent on revamping a small park adjacent to the old Town Hall – before the council bids for up to £25million in other projects.

The East Point Pavilion makeover is seen as a key project in the authority’s Lowestoft Masterplan unveiled in the summer, which aims to breathe life back into the town through a host of projects that will boost businesses and encourage visitors.