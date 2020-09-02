E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

First Light Festival set for 2021 return as council pledges £140,000

PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 06:38 02 September 2020

East Suffolk Council's cabinet has agreed funding for Lowestoft's First Light Festival to return in 2021. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

East Suffolk Council's cabinet has agreed funding for Lowestoft's First Light Festival to return in 2021. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A commitment of £140,000 has been made for the return of the First Light Festival to Lowestoft next year, after coronavirus forced this year’s event to be cancelled.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant (left) and deputy Craig Rivett said the First Light Festival was a great example of putting Lowestoft on the map. Picture; EAST SUFFOLK COUNCILEast Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant (left) and deputy Craig Rivett said the First Light Festival was a great example of putting Lowestoft on the map. Picture; EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

East Suffolk Council’s cabinet on Tuesday night agreed to pump the six-figure sum from retained business rates into delivering next year’s festival, following the success of the inaugural 2019 event.

The festival, held on the beach last summer, attracted more than 30,000 people and brought around £900,000 into the town’s economy, according to organisers.

MORE: First Light brings £900,000 to Lowestoft economy

Councillor Craig Rivett, Conservative cabinet member for the economy and deputy leader, said it was “a great example of where we have put Lowestoft on the map”.

The 24-hour event was meant to be held on the summer solstice weekend, but the Covid-19 pandemic and associated social distancing meant it was not possible to hold again this year.

Around 30,000 people visited the inaugural First Light Festival in 2019. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAround 30,000 people visited the inaugural First Light Festival in 2019. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

However, organisers instead put on a series of 15 live events streamed through social media channels, watched by nearly 17,000 people, to help keep momentum going.

You may also want to watch:

Conservative council leader Steve Gallant said: “There was really really good stuff that came out this year – clearly nowhere near as good as it would have been had we been on the beach.

“It was a great disappointment to us all that it couldn’t continue in the way we wanted it to, but it absolutely makes sense to me to put this [money] forward to next year and come bouncing back even better and stronger than it was before.”

Peter Byatt, leader of the Labour group at East Suffolk Council said the First Light Festival was tremendous for Lowestoft. Picture: MAXINE CLARKEPeter Byatt, leader of the Labour group at East Suffolk Council said the First Light Festival was tremendous for Lowestoft. Picture: MAXINE CLARKE

The council is hoping that next year’s event will be even bigger, attracting between 40,000 and 50,000 visitors for the live entertainment, activities, stalls and food and drink.

It also aims to help boost the profile of the town as an attractive tourist destination, as well as encourage economic growth and aid local businesses.

The council’s report said it helped identify Lowestoft uniquely as the first place to see the sunrise in the UK.

Peter Byatt, Labour group leader at the council was among the volunteers for the 2019 event, and said: “It’s a tremendous event and a tremendous thing to advertise Lowestoft as a [visitor] destination, and really proud to be hosting it.”

Lowestoft's First Light Festival in 2019 generated £900,000 for the economy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLowestoft's First Light Festival in 2019 generated £900,000 for the economy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Visit the website here to stay up to date with next year’s programme.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First Light Festival set for 2021 return as council pledges £140,000

East Suffolk Council's cabinet has agreed funding for Lowestoft's First Light Festival to return in 2021. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Top-scorers, captains and Players of the Year... A look at the key exits from every League One club this summer

Lyle Taylor, Ivan Toney, Charlie Goode and Christian Burgess are among the big departures from League One clubs this summer. Photos: PA

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: Naylor nails it in his Testimonial

Richard Naylor celebrates the play-off final win at Wembley in 2000

Son threatened to slash mum’s throat after smashing a fruit bowl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Private jet maintenance company owned by African prince goes into liquidation

Executive & Business Aviation Support, which is owned by Prince Arthur Eze, has gone into liquidation. Pictured: The Diamond Hangar at Stansted Airport where the company was based Picture: GOOGLE MAPS