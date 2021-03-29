Lifeboat launched to stranded fisherman
- Credit: Mick Howes
A lone fisherman in trouble at sea prompted a lifeboat call-out.
The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was called out late on Sunday to aid the small angling boat in difficulty.
The crew of ‘Patsy Knight’ responded at 3.25pm on Sunday, March 28 to assist the lone fisherman on an angling boat, which was stranded with engine failure.
Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain John Fox said, “We soon reached the 10 metre angling boat which had anchored one and a quarter miles north of the harbour entrance.
"The skipper told us that the boat had previously been out of the water to have some work done on it and after going to sea he encountered an engine problem so shut it down for fear of doing further damage.
You may also want to watch:
“The crew connected a tow line and we towed the vessel into the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club Marina arriving just after 4.30pm.”
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
- 2 Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park
- 3 Man flown to hospital after medical incident on busy town route
- 4 'The Jamie Oliver of gardening' - is this Suffolk's next TV star?
- 5 Urgent appeal after teenage girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run
- 6 Unruly Pig 'shell-shocked but thrilled' at spot in UK's top 10 gastropubs
- 7 Sunday Snap: A surreal experience, Dyer's role and another kit crime
- 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw at Wigan
- 9 'The sad truth is our players aren't good enough for ITFC' - Town fans on Wigan draw and summer clear-out
- 10 Suez Canal ship Ever Given was due in Felixstowe