Lifeboat launched to stranded fisherman

Published: 7:57 AM March 29, 2021 Updated: 10:03 AM March 29, 2021

A lone fisherman in trouble at sea prompted a lifeboat call-out.

The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was called out late on Sunday to aid the small angling boat in difficulty.

The crew of ‘Patsy Knight’ responded at 3.25pm on Sunday, March 28 to assist the lone fisherman on an angling boat, which was stranded with engine failure.

Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain John Fox said, “We soon reached the 10 metre angling boat which had anchored one and a quarter miles north of the harbour entrance.

"The skipper told us that the boat had previously been out of the water to have some work done on it and after going to sea he encountered an engine problem so shut it down for fear of doing further damage.

You may also want to watch:

“The crew connected a tow line and we towed the vessel into the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club Marina arriving just after 4.30pm.”