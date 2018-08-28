Heavy Showers

Funeral team helps community to remember together this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 11:35 12 November 2018

Funeral Director Nick Webb outside the East of England Co-op Funeral Services Lowestoft branch. Picture: Anglia Picture Agency

Funeral Director Nick Webb outside the East of England Co-op Funeral Services Lowestoft branch. Picture: Anglia Picture Agency

Anglia Picture Agency

A new carol service will be held next month, with those wishing to share memories of loved ones able to place messages on a special ‘Tree to Remember.’

For more than a decade, the East of England Co-op Funeral Services has brought people together at Christmas to celebrate and remember the lives of those sadly no longer with us.

Tree to Remember provides people with the opportunity to share treasured memories, both at East of England Co-op Funeral branches and at special carol concerts and services, while raising money for worthy causes.

And this year, for the first time, a special carol service will be taking place in Lowestoft at London Road Baptist Church on Thursday, December 13.

The Lowestoft Carol Service starts at 7pm at the church in Kirkley Park Road and is led by Rev Neal Smith. As well as performances from the Pakefield Singers choir, there will also be the opportunity to leave a special memory on the Tree to Remember.

Funeral Director Nick Webb said: “We understand Christmas can be a very difficult time for many people who have lost someone special.

“Tree to Remember is an important part of the ongoing support we offer bereaved families, providing an opportunity for people to come together, share their treasured memories and know that they are not alone.

“This year we are pleased to be extending Tree to Remember further, with a new carol service for the community of Lowestoft, to be held at London Road Baptist Church. We look forward to welcoming local families and sharing special memories together.”

Those wishing to share memories of loved-ones can place messages on a special ‘Tree to Remember’ at the concert, or in any East of England Co-op Funeral Services branch – from November 23 to January 4, 2019.

Over the years, Tree to Remember has helped to raise more than £15,000 for local good causes.

This year, all donations raised will be shared between local, and independent, Age UK charities for Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

The Lowestoft carol service is free to attend however places must be booked in advance.

Call in at the East of England Co-op Funeral Services branch on Oulton Road or telephone 01502 511580.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

