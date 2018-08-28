Girl ‘wants to make people feel like a princess everyday’ as she donates 35cm of her hair to charity

Amelia said: "I wouldn’t like to see anyone else get bullied at school for having no hair". Picture: Contributed Archant

Amelia Isted, 9, volunteered to have her waist-length hair cut to her shoulders for a good cause.

Amelia, 9, decided she was lucky to have such long hair and wanted to donate some of it to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Contributed Amelia, 9, decided she was lucky to have such long hair and wanted to donate some of it to the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Contributed

A nine-year-old girl has cut off her long-locks to help raise money for young people suffering with cancer.

Amelia Isted volunteered to have her waist-length hair cut to her shoulders for a good cause.

Amelia raised more than £1,300 for the Teenage Cancer Trust and donated 35cm of her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

The Little Princess Trust handcrafts wigs for people up to the age of 24 who have lost their locks due to cancer treatment or other illness.

Amelia raised more than £1,300 for the Teenage Cancer Trust and donated her hair ro be sculpted into a wig for kids and young peoplewho have lost their hair. Picture: Contributed Amelia raised more than £1,300 for the Teenage Cancer Trust and donated her hair ro be sculpted into a wig for kids and young peoplewho have lost their hair. Picture: Contributed

These wigs are made from donations by the public.

Now her golden tresses will be shaped into a wig and gifted to a young person who has lost their hair.

Amelia said: “I wouldn’t like to lose all of my hair and I wouldn’t like to see anyone else get bullied at school for having no hair.”

To raise money for the cause, Amelia wrote a heart-felt list of reasons why she donated her hair.

The list was printed out and posted at the Aldi store on Millennium Way in Lowestoft - where her mother Sam Isted works as a Sales Assistant.

“I want to make people happy and make people feel like a princess everyday,” she wrote on her list.

As of this week, Amelia raised £1,386 for the Teenage Cancer Trust but grocery shoppers are still giving to the cause and supporting the young girl on her selflessness.

Aldi Store Manager, Louise Allen said: “Amelia has been so brave in volunteering herself for such a big haircut.

“Her actions are so generous in both donating her beautiful hair to the Little Princess Trust but also in wanting to raise money for Aldi’s charity partner the Teenage Cancer Trust,” she added.

“As a store we have already raised over £1,600 this year. The money that Amelia has raised by herself take this total to almost £3,000 with even more to come.”

According to the Teenage Cancer Trust, about seven young people aged between 13 and 24 are diagnosed with cancer everyday across the UK.