WATCH: Masked man smashes windscreen and pumpkins with baseball bat during Halloween attack

PUBLISHED: 08:59 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:00 04 November 2018

Arianna-Louise Lloyd awoke on Thursday to find her windsreen smashed. Photo: Arianna-Louise Lloyd

Arianna-Louise Lloyd awoke on Thursday to find her windsreen smashed. Photo: Arianna-Louise Lloyd

Archant

Residents were left feeling “sick” and scared to go out at night after a masked man with a baseball bat carried out a wave of destruction on Halloween.

Families living in St Margaret’s Road, Lowestoft, awoke to find pumpkins destroyed and a car windscreen smashed on Thursday, November 1.

Arianna-Louise Lloyd said she “just broke” when she discovered her three-month old Audi had been vandalised overnight.

She said: “I opened the passenger side to put my stuff in for work and saw all this white stuff on my seat, I thought it was snow.

“Then I looked at my windscreen and saw it was smashed glass.”

The masked man with a bat as he walked towards Cheryl French's house. Photo: Cheryl French.The masked man with a bat as he walked towards Cheryl French's house. Photo: Cheryl French.

The 21-year-old will be without a car until Tuesday and has had to rely on lifts to get around.

She added: “With the amount of things that are going on in Lowestoft at the moment it’s scary to think people are going round with baseball bats.

“It doesn’t make Lowestoft look good at all.”

For mother-of-three Cheryl French the attack has changed the way she views the town.

The masked man smashes the pumpkins with a baseball bat. Photo: Cheryl French.The masked man smashes the pumpkins with a baseball bat. Photo: Cheryl French.

CCTV outside her home captured the masked man sneaking up to her front door before smashing the pumpkins outside.

She said: “It made me feel sick to be honest. It was my children’s first year trick or treating and they should have happy memories from it – but this has made them scared.”

Mrs French’s oldest son George, 11, who has ADHD and mild autism, was left “devastated” by the destruction.

She said: “He was really scared; he doesn’t understand why someone would do it. He has asked ‘will they come back?’”

Not only has the attack marred the children’s Halloween but also Mrs French’s 29th birthday – which falls on the same day.

She said: “We normally go all out, put decorations up and wear costumes; we make a big thing out of it.

“We moved here from London for a better life for the kids. This makes me wonder what kind of world we are bringing our kids into.”

She added: “I used to walk the dog at night but I won’t now, there is so much going on at the moment – I don’t feel safe.”

Anyone who heard or saw any suspicious activity between 9.30pm on October 31 and 7.30am on November 1 are asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/63342/18.

