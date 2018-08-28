Train services ‘returning to normal’ after signalling problems cause ‘severe delays’

Train services on the Ipswich to Lowestoft line have been “severely disrupted” due to signalling problems.

The train services running to and from these stations were affected on Saturday morning (November 24) “due to an earlier power supply problem” that has led to signalling problems on the line between Ipswich and Lowestoft.

The 9.17am Ipswich to Lowestoft service is now set to stop at Oulton Broad South station, “and will no longer call at Lowestoft,” according to Greater Anglia, with the train now 27 minutes late due to the signalling problems.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: “The 11.07am Lowestoft to Ipswich train will be started from Oulton Broad South at 11,13am and will no longer call at Lowestoft due to signalling problems.”

As of 10.40am this morning (Saturday), a Greater Anglia spokesman said: “Train services running to and from these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“Normal services will be provided as soon as possible.

“Due to an earlier power supply problem, which has resulted in signalling problems on the line between Ipswich and Lowestoft, train services on the Ipswich to Lowestoft branch are being severely disrupted.

“The signals have been restored by the Network Rail response team and trains are now running on the Lowestoft branch, however we are experiencing severe delays on the route.

“A limited number of buses will operate between Ipswich and Lowestoft. Passengers at Ipswich and Lowestoft may travel via Norwich.”

