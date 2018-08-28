Lifeboat called to aid stranded fishing boat

Lowestoft Lifeboat tows the fishing boat back into harbour. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A fishing boat that had broken down south of Kessingland had to be assisted by a lifeboat.

The Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat, Patsy Knight, was called out just after 10.35am on Tuesday, January 29, to go to the aid of the local fishing boat that had reported an engine problem and needed help.

Lifeboat Coxswain John Fox said: “We found the fishing boat 16 miles south-east of the harbour entrance.

“The 10-metre long fishing boat, with a crew of two on board, had suffered engine failure.

“The sea was quite choppy and there was a fresh southerly wind blowing but our volunteer crew soon connected a line to the vessel and after a two-and-a-half hour tow we brought her safely back into port arriving at Lowestoft at 2pm.”