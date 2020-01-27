E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man who sparked terrorism alert admits firearms offences

PUBLISHED: 14:57 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 27 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Lowestoft man who triggered a terrorism alert which resulted in parts of a housing estate being evacuated by police will be sentenced in April after a psychological report has been prepared on him.

Dozens of homes were evacuated after suspicious items were found at Clinton Hicks' terraced house in Normanshurst Close, Lowestoft, in July last year during a pre-planned search by police officers.

After searching the property, officers recovered two military grenades, a firearm and chemicals.

While the grenades were assessed and found to be inert Counter Terrorism officers were called to assist the recovery of the chemicals.

Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers also joined police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue teams at the scene.

Hicks, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and also on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism

You may also want to watch:

On Monday (Jan 27) Hicks, 59, of Normanshurst Close, Lowestoft, admitted possessing a prohibited firearm namely a BBM Bruni Model 380L revolver which had a barrel less than 30cm in length and was less than 60cm in length overall on July 28 last year.

He had denied the charge but pleaded guilty on what would have been the first day of his trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Hicks, who suffers from PTSD will be sentenced on April 17 after a psychological report has been prepared on him.

Adjourning sentence Judge Emma Peters said: "This offence normally carries a minimum sentence of five years. If submissions are going to be made that isn't necessary in this case it will require some assistance to be given to the sentencing judge."

Hicks was remanded in custody.

William Carter, prosecuting, said it became clear during the investigation that Hicks wasn't involved in terrorism.

Most Read

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski is joining Millwall in a permanent deal. Picture Pagepix

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

North Stander: Some of the best football since the Burley era – we’re top because we’re the best team!

Will Keane and Town manager Paul Lambert embrace at the final whistle. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

TV’s Escape to the Country couple bringing café to train station

Luke and Charlotte Giddings of Brownie and the Bean Picture: Ellis

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski is joining Millwall in a permanent deal. Picture Pagepix

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

North Stander: Some of the best football since the Burley era – we’re top because we’re the best team!

Will Keane and Town manager Paul Lambert embrace at the final whistle. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

TV’s Escape to the Country couple bringing café to train station

Luke and Charlotte Giddings of Brownie and the Bean Picture: Ellis

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sir Tom Jones revealed as Newmarket Nights headliner

Tom Jones will be performing in Colchester in July 2019. Picture: TOM DYMOND

Two injured in car crash as police ask potential witness to come forward

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Bures on Saturday night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man who sparked terrorism alert admits firearms offences

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Delays warning as ‘essential repair’ work continues

UK Power Networks is carrying out repair works on the A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Drunken man brandished knife after Halloween party, court hears

Lee Wettner was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24