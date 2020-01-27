Man who sparked terrorism alert admits firearms offences

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Lowestoft man who triggered a terrorism alert which resulted in parts of a housing estate being evacuated by police will be sentenced in April after a psychological report has been prepared on him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dozens of homes were evacuated after suspicious items were found at Clinton Hicks' terraced house in Normanshurst Close, Lowestoft, in July last year during a pre-planned search by police officers.

After searching the property, officers recovered two military grenades, a firearm and chemicals.

While the grenades were assessed and found to be inert Counter Terrorism officers were called to assist the recovery of the chemicals.

Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers also joined police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue teams at the scene.

Hicks, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and also on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism

You may also want to watch:

On Monday (Jan 27) Hicks, 59, of Normanshurst Close, Lowestoft, admitted possessing a prohibited firearm namely a BBM Bruni Model 380L revolver which had a barrel less than 30cm in length and was less than 60cm in length overall on July 28 last year.

He had denied the charge but pleaded guilty on what would have been the first day of his trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Hicks, who suffers from PTSD will be sentenced on April 17 after a psychological report has been prepared on him.

Adjourning sentence Judge Emma Peters said: "This offence normally carries a minimum sentence of five years. If submissions are going to be made that isn't necessary in this case it will require some assistance to be given to the sentencing judge."

Hicks was remanded in custody.

William Carter, prosecuting, said it became clear during the investigation that Hicks wasn't involved in terrorism.