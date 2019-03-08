Lowestoft man appears in court on firearms charges

Police at a cordon on Normanshurst Close earlier this week Picture: Reece Hanson Archant

A man arrested after a Lowestoft estate was evacuated by police has appeared in court charged with firearms offences.

Clinton Hicks, 59, of Normanshurst Close, Lowestoft appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Saturday only to confirm his name and address.

Hicks was charged on Friday, August 2 with suspicion of a possession of a firearm.

He had previously been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences but the Metropolitan Police confirmed this morning that no further action would be taken in relation to this arrest.

No application for bail was made at the hearing.

Hicks was remanded in custody and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on September 2.