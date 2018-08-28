Successful exhibition helps to boost workshop for the disabled

Frank Mortimer and his wife Trish present the cheque to Mat Parker and members of SOLD as representatives from Lowmex look on. Picture: Julie Williams Archant

A popular workshop for the disabled has benefited from a successful model making exhibition.

After the fifth Lowestoft Model Engineering and Model Making Exhibition (Lowmex) was held in October, all proceeds from the event were raised for Special Objectives for the Local Disabled (SOLD), based on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate.

The SOLD studio offers disabled people the opportunity to have access to a workshop environment, and last Friday, November 16, Waveney District Council chairman Frank Mortimer and his wife Trish presented a cheque for £676 on behalf of Lowmex.

Mr Mortimer said: “On behalf of my wife Cllr Trish Mortimer, my consort, and myself I am very proud, privileged and honoured to be asked to present the cheque on behalf of Lowmex to SOLD.

“I have been involved in raising funds for SOLD for many years and am really pleased they have been chosen to receive the proceeds of the exhibition, they give opportunities to local disabled people to show their skills, ensuring they achieve recognition for their hard work.

“I would like to thank Kevin and his committee for all their hard and dedicated work in bringing this exhibition to Lowestoft.”

Kevin Rackham, chairman of Lowmex organising committee, said: “We are more than pleased to continue the support of the work of SOLD. They encourage less able people to get back into a workshop environment to produce quality, tangible items, which is very much akin to what we try to do in the society and in our own workshops.”

SOLD workshop manager Mat Parker said: “During the year we’ve made lots of bird boxes, loads of owl boxes, items for the transport museum, we did an RAC box for them, refurbished it.

“We’ve just got the kiln so have just started doing clay stuff – we’ve done like a biscuit firing but we haven’t done a glaze yet, we’ll be doing one next week.

“The money will probably go towards some art stuff, a few tools for the workshop and a couple of more bits for the kiln – like a plate stand and probably some more clay supplies.”

The Halesworth & District Model Engineering Society, which organises the exhibition, is busy planning next year’s event, the sixth, which will be on October 19/20, again at the Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft.

For further information about the exhibition call Kevin Rackham on 01502 583317 or visit www.lowmex.co.uk

To contact SOLD call 01502 512617 or visit www.soldstudio.co.uk

