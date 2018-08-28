Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Successful exhibition helps to boost workshop for the disabled

PUBLISHED: 15:39 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:40 20 November 2018

Frank Mortimer and his wife Trish present the cheque to Mat Parker and members of SOLD as representatives from Lowmex look on. Picture: Julie Williams

Frank Mortimer and his wife Trish present the cheque to Mat Parker and members of SOLD as representatives from Lowmex look on. Picture: Julie Williams

Archant

A popular workshop for the disabled has benefited from a successful model making exhibition.

After the fifth Lowestoft Model Engineering and Model Making Exhibition (Lowmex) was held in October, all proceeds from the event were raised for Special Objectives for the Local Disabled (SOLD), based on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate.

The SOLD studio offers disabled people the opportunity to have access to a workshop environment, and last Friday, November 16, Waveney District Council chairman Frank Mortimer and his wife Trish presented a cheque for £676 on behalf of Lowmex.

Mr Mortimer said: “On behalf of my wife Cllr Trish Mortimer, my consort, and myself I am very proud, privileged and honoured to be asked to present the cheque on behalf of Lowmex to SOLD.

“I have been involved in raising funds for SOLD for many years and am really pleased they have been chosen to receive the proceeds of the exhibition, they give opportunities to local disabled people to show their skills, ensuring they achieve recognition for their hard work.

“I would like to thank Kevin and his committee for all their hard and dedicated work in bringing this exhibition to Lowestoft.”

Kevin Rackham, chairman of Lowmex organising committee, said: “We are more than pleased to continue the support of the work of SOLD. They encourage less able people to get back into a workshop environment to produce quality, tangible items, which is very much akin to what we try to do in the society and in our own workshops.”

SOLD workshop manager Mat Parker said: “During the year we’ve made lots of bird boxes, loads of owl boxes, items for the transport museum, we did an RAC box for them, refurbished it.

“We’ve just got the kiln so have just started doing clay stuff – we’ve done like a biscuit firing but we haven’t done a glaze yet, we’ll be doing one next week.

“The money will probably go towards some art stuff, a few tools for the workshop and a couple of more bits for the kiln – like a plate stand and probably some more clay supplies.”

The Halesworth & District Model Engineering Society, which organises the exhibition, is busy planning next year’s event, the sixth, which will be on October 19/20, again at the Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft.

For further information about the exhibition call Kevin Rackham on 01502 583317 or visit www.lowmex.co.uk

To contact SOLD call 01502 512617 or visit www.soldstudio.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Video WATCH – Suffolk prisoner posts video to YouTube on BANNED mobile phone

11:18 Amy Gibbons
The video shows Karl Gardner rapping about prison life Picture: YOUTUBE

An inmate at Highpoint Prison in Suffolk has made a mockery of the justice system after posting a YouTube video from a mobile phone in his cell.

Prince William reveals he was taken ‘over the edge’ while flying air ambulance

35 minutes ago Paul Geater
The Duke of Cambridge flew for the East Anglian Air Ambulance between 2015 and 2017. Picture:: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge was left feeling “very sad and very down” after one particularly difficult mission while he was flying with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, he has revealed.

Store all set to be lit up for Christmas

14:37 Russell Cook
The Boots store in Sudbury which is about to have Christmas lights put up round the building. Picture: NICKI DIXON

One of the buildings in Sudbury which has been left out of the Christmas street lighting for the past two years is all set to be lit up this year.

Crash near Saxmundham on the A12

14:16 Russell Cook
The scene of the crash on the A12 near Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A three vehicle crash on the A12 at Saxmundham caused traffic hold ups at lunchtime today.

WATCH the moment Ed Sheeran stops a gig for marriage proposal

13:51 Judy Rimmer
Ed Sheeran stops playing at a secret live gig for Heart FM as a man in the audience proposes to his girlfriend. Picture: HEART FM/GLOBAL

Ed Sheeran is known for his romantic music - and now the star has stopped a show to allow a fan to propose to his girlfriend.

Sat-nav and steering wheel stolen from car in Stowmarket

13:26 Russell Cook
Dunnock Close, in Stowmarket, where a car was broken into. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A BMW X5 has been broken into with the centre dashboard, including sat-nav device and steering wheel stolen.

Accolades handed out at St Edmund’s Day Awards

13:08 Russell Cook
The people nominated for the annual St Edmund's Day Awards held at the Town Council offices in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SUZANNE ABBOTT

Thrilled, delighted and flattered.

Most read

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Cash from town centre car parking falls by £400,000 in a year

St Edmundsbury Borough Council is getting less money from its car parks in Bury St Edmunds town centre. Pictured is the Arc surface car park Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Video Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

Town’s ‘dismay’ at being ‘poor relation’ of Suffolk

Labour transport spokesman Jack Owen is unhappy at Suffolk County Council's decision not to build a bypass in Sudbury Picture: SUFFOLK LABOUR GROUP

‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24