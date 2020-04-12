E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man detained under Mental Health Act after 31-hour police stand-off

PUBLISHED: 20:46 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:58 12 April 2020

Police cordoned off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Police cordoned off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Archant

A man arrested after a 31-hour police stand-off in Lowestoft earlier this week has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police attended a property in Pakefield Street, Lowestoft, following a report of a man threatening to harm himself at around 1.45pm on Thursday April 9.

Police negotiators, armed response units and a dog unit attended the scene and closed the road to traffic and pedestrians.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the man who had refused to leave the home.

No one else was in the building.

The 43-year-old man was arrested the next day, Friday April 10, at around 9.10pm, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

During the incident it is alleged that a firearm was directed at a response officer.

Officers also recovered other weapons from the address, which will be subject to a specialist examination.

The cordon on the property was later lifted and police have reassured people that no-one was hurt during the incident.

There was no wider threat to the public.

