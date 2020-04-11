Three people charged in connection with robbery offences

The incident happened in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two men and a woman have been charged in connection to a robbery where a man was attacked and had cash stolen from inside a house.

The incident happened on Tuesday April 7 in a property in Denmark Road in Lowestoft where a 37-year-old man was attacked and had a bank card an amount of cash stolen.

Two men and one woman have now been charged in connection to the robbery.

David Jones, aged 37, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via video link today. He is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday May 11.

Dominique Luxford, aged 30, of High Street, Lowestoft, was also charged with robbery and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court today.

Luxford was granted conditional bail and is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday May 11.

Adrian Planson, aged 39, of no fixed address, has been charged with handling stolen goods in relation to the incident and has been remanded in custody.

Planson is next due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday April 16.